Apple’s new over-ear headphones are the $549 AirPods Max

You know how Apple is famous for that “one more thing” line? Well, it seems there’s just one more product release before the end of the year, the long-rumored over-ear headphones, which we now know as the AirPods Max.

The $549 pair of active noise-canceling headphones have 40mm Apple-designed dynamic drivers “that provides rich, deep bass, accurate mid-range, and crisp, clean high-frequency extension so every note can be heard.”

The heritage of AirPods also transfers to the over-ears, with the H1 chip in each ear cup, adaptive EQ, transparency mode, spatial audio, audio sharing, and hands-free Siri voice commands. AirPods Max also has all of the AirPods one-tap setup, including quick switching between devices.

It seems Apple has taken the criticism of the monotonal AirPods to heart, as the AirPods Max come in five colors: space gray, silver, sky blue, green, and pink. Padding for the headband is knit mesh, made to distribute the weight evenly so you don’t get the usual pressure points of over-ear headphones. The frame of the headband is stainless steel, covered in soft-touch material, with a telescoping arm for adjusting the fit.

An oversized version of the digital crown from the Apple Watch gives physical volume control, as well as controlling skip/play/pause, answering calls, and activating Siri. Apple says they’ll last for 20 hours with both active noise cancellation and spatial audio turned on.

You can preorder AirPods Max from apple.com for $549, with a shipping date of December 15.

