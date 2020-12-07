If you’re having issues with the touchscreen on your iPhone 11, Apple has a solution

Apple announced a new repair program for the iPhone 11 last week. The issue it addresses? Some iPhone 11 models might stop responding to touch input. Yikes.

The affected iPhone 11 models were made between November 2019 and May 2020. According to Apple, the source of the issue is a faulty display module, which needs replacing to get the phone working as intended. Only the normal iPhone 11 is affected, the issue is not present on the iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max.

If you think your iPhone 11 might be in that affected category, here’s how to check:

Open Settings on your iPhone 11, then navigate to General and tap on About Make a note of your serial number Go to the iPhone 11 Display Module Replacement Program website Put the serial number of your iPhone into the checker on the webpage

If your iPhone 11 is part of the affected batch, the site will give you the option to either find an Apple Authorized Service Provider, make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store, or contact Apple Support to arrange mail-in service via the Apple Repair Center.

The repair will be free of charge, as long as it’s less than two years since your iPhone 11 was bought at retail. Apple also mentions that if your phone has other issues, such as a cracked screen, they will have to repair that before they can replace the display module, and you might get charged for the additional work.

What do you think? Have you noticed any issues with your iPhone 11’s touchscreen? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

