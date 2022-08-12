New study reveals the most common iPhone issues worldwide

Having issues with your iPhone? Well, it turns out you’re not alone. A new study has revealed the list of the most common iPhone issues.

The folks over at Freedom Mobiles conducted research involving the most common problems iPhone users face around the world.

Their findings show an interesting pattern among iPhone users in countries like the US and UK who share certain similarities.

Research findings about the most common iPhone issues

When people have issues with their iPhones, one of the first places they turn to for answers is Google. This formed the basis for this study.

The researchers used Ahrefs to compile a list of more than 100 iPhone issues and analyzed the top searched keywords for each issue in both the US and the UK.

Below are the key highlights of their findings for iPhone issues worldwide and iPhone issues in the Us and the UK.

10 most common iPhone issues worldwide

Image: Freedom Mobiles

The study shows that the most common iPhone issue users face worldwide is the inability to connect to iTunes. It has a search volume of 42,000.

This can prevent users from being able to access their favorite music, movies, TV shows, and podcasts. This is the reason why it is a top concern for iPhone users.

The top ten iPhone issues worldwide by keywords searched are:

iPhone is disabled connect to iTunes Forgot iPhone passcode Face ID not working iPhone stuck on Apple logo iPhone not charging iPhone virus Liquid detected in lightning connector iPhone won’t turn on Carplay not working Airpods not connecting to iPhone

As you can see, people around the world have a variety of problems when it comes to their iPhones.

10 most common iPhone issues in the US and UK

Image: Freedom Mobiles

With over 200 million active iPhones, the US is one of Apple’s largest markets. It is only natural for a large number of complaints to also emanate from there. Here’s the breakdown for US and UK.

Top on the list of the most common iPhone issues in the US is forgetting iPhone passcode. It has a search volume of 18,000. This is also the second most reported iPhone issue worldwide and the third in the UK.

Common problems users face in the US and UK and their respective search volumes include:

Forgot iPhone passcode (US: 18,000, UK: 4,600). Face ID not working (US: 18,000, UK: 5,600). iPhone stuck on Apple logo (US: 17,000, UK: 3,700). iPhone is disabled connect to iTunes (US: 16,000, UK: 3,900). iPhone not charging (US: 14,000, UK: 5,600). Liquid detected in lightning connector (US: 10,000, UK: 2,800). iPhone won’t turn on (US: 9,800, UK: 2,600).

Again, as you can see, the US and UK face a bunch of similar issues, which isn’t that surprising.

The iPhone is amazing but…

Apple is one of the world’s most valuable brands and the iPhone is its biggest revenue earner by a wide margin.

However, as seen in this study, and from personal experience, it does have issues just like every other piece of human invention.

Although Apple tries to fix some of these issues, you can take certain steps to fix these or other common iPhone issues like using a password manager to store your passcode.

