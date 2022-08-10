Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a better camera and battery

Samsung held its Unpacked event today to show off its latest foldable smartphones, including the new Galaxy Z Flip 4. The phone is now available for preorders, starting from $999. Shipping and wider availability start August 26.

So, does the Galaxy Z Flip 4 match the leaks? How different is it from the Z Flip 3?

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 hasn’t changed much from the prior model. The screen is still 6.7 inches diagonally and has a 120Hz refresh rate, featuring Samsung’s OLED screen.

Samsung claims it comes with 45 percent stronger glass, and the adhesive that keeps the screen protector on is also improved.

Image: KnowTechie

The 1.9-inch cover screen now has a SmartThings widget, so you can use it for smart home control. It’s also got quick reply functionality and access to Samsung Wallet. You can also use it as a selfie screen, which is always cool.

BONUS OFFER: Preorder the Galaxy Flip 4 now and get $100 in Samsung credit. In addition, get a memory upgrade and a free cover on Samsung. Plus, get up to $900 enhanced trade-in credit.

The main camera is now using a bigger sensor. That means better image quality, especially in low-light conditions.

The other improvements include the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and increased battery size to 3,700 mAh. Samsung also made the rails out of aluminum, the hinge is flatter, and it just feels more refined than last year’s Flip 3.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is still a fashion statement

Image: Samsung

Whatever you think about foldable devices, it’s hard to argue against the fashion statement the Z Flip 4 creates. Samsung has leaned into this, offering more customizability than ever this year.

You’ll be able to get the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in Bora Purple, Graphite, Blue, and Pink Gold. Samsung is also continuing the Bespoke Edition of the Flip 4, which means 71 possible color combinations.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 specs:

Outer Display: 1.9-inch 512 x 260

1.9-inch 512 x 260 Inner Display: 6.7-inch 2640 x 1080 120Hz

6.7-inch 2640 x 1080 120Hz Processor: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM/Storage: 8GB RAM, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage

8GB RAM, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage Camera: 12MP primary, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP selfie

12MP primary, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP selfie Battery and Charging: 3,700 mAh, 25W wired, 15W wireless

3,700 mAh, 25W wired, 15W wireless Misc: Fingerprint sensor, NFC, IPx8

Fingerprint sensor, NFC, IPx8 Dimensions: 84.9 x 71.9 x 17.1 mm closed, 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm open

84.9 x 71.9 x 17.1 mm closed, 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm open Weight: 187g

Preorders start today with availability from August 26. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 can be bought directly from Samsung or retailers like Best Buy or Amazon, or your mobile carrier.

Pricing starts from $999 for 256GB of storage and goes up to $1,179.99 for 512GB of storage.

BONUS OFFER: Preorder the Galaxy Flip 4 now and get $100 in Samsung credit. In addition, get a memory upgrade and a free cover on Samsung. Plus, get up to $900 enhanced trade-in credit.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.