Samsung will let you customize the design of your next Galaxy Z Flip 3 purchase

Samsung finally revealed its Galaxy Z Flip 3 back in August, offering seven different color options for the device. Today, during the company’s latest Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung revealed the new Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition, letting you create your own design with up to 49 different color options.

The new Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition lets users customize their devices, allowing them to express themselves like never before. Samsung is offering five different color panels that can be mixed and matched to create up to 49 unique colorway options for your Galaxy Z Flip 3.

First of all, the company will let you choose from either a black frame or a silver frame for your device. But that’s only the beginning of the customization options. The front and back panels, or top and bottom when the phone is flipped open, can be outfitted with any combination of either blue, yellow, pink, white, or black.

Screenshot: Samsung

And maybe even more exciting than the initial customization is the fact that you’ll be able to switch those panels out in the future. If you ever get tired of the color scheme you initially choose, Samsung said that you’ll be able to replace those panels starting in November. The panels’ prices vary, but they will start at $79.

Samsung has already opened up sales for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition, and you can go ahead and design yours now on the company’s website. Just a heads up, the customizable Bespoke Edition will cost $1,099 and is only available in the 256 GB version. You’ll have to pay an extra $50 for the customization available with this option.

The company also announced the Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Studio so you can customize your Galaxy Watch 4 to match the style of your other devices.

