If you’ve got a Pixel, you can upgrade to Android 12 right now

Android 12 is starting to roll out to devices; after Google added it to AOSP a few weeks ago for developers to play with. The first devices getting the update are all from Google’s own Pixel line, with other manufacturers planning to update their devices later this year.

If you’ve got a Pixel 3 or newer (Pixel 3A, Pixel 4, Pixel 4A, Pixel 4A 5G, Pixel 5, and the Pixel 5A), you should be seeing the notification to upgrade. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will also be launching with Android 12, when available on October 28.

Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Tecno, Vivo, and Xiaomi are all planning to release their own tweaked versions of Android 12 later this year. That could be as early as next month, or maybe later in December.

Image: Google

Android 12 brings a major redesign of the homescreen, called Material You. One of the biggest things is that Android can automatically theme the icons, pulling colors from the currently used wallpaper to make a more coherent homescreen. It also lets you extend those colors to the pull-down menus, widgets, and more.

Owners of Google Pixel devices are also going to get multiple Pixel-first features with Android 12, like the Magic Eraser feature coming to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro which lets you remove unwanted objects from your pictures. We’ll likely see more features mentioned as reviews of the newest two Pixel devices trickle in.

