Amazon’s Appstore now works on Android 12 after months of blackout

If you recently upgraded your Android device to Android 12 and found that all the apps you downloaded from Amazon’s Appstore weren’t working – you were not alone. Apps running on Android 12 were completely broken on the company’s AppStore. Thankfully, it’s finally up and running after a recent update, reports Engadget.

“We have released a fix for an issue impacting app launches for Amazon Appstore customers that have upgraded to Android 12 on their mobile devices,” an Amazon spokesperson told Engadget. “We are contacting customers with steps to update their Appstore experience. We are sorry for any disruption this has caused.”

In October, the problems started popping up for Pixel 6 and Galaxy S21 users with early access to Android 12. Any previously downloaded apps from Amazon’s Appstore simply didn’t work. Users couldn’t even install new apps either.

When these reports started circling, Amazon stated they were “working on a resolution.” Then, two months later, they delivered. As Engadget states, the company isn’t offering any insights into what caused the issue, but it could be something tied to an “incompatibility between Amazon’s built-in DRM and Android 12.”

Either way, Amazon’s AppStore issues are now fixed, and Android 12 users should now be able to download and use any previously downloaded apps.

