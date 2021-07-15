Check out some of the coolest features coming with the Android 12 update

Android 12 looks like it will be coming to Android users sometime in the fall. The new operating system was recently shown off at the Google I/O developer conference in May, and it is now in its third beta period for users with compatible devices.

The new Android operating system already contains a bunch of new features that expand the capabilities of users’ devices. Android has improved auto-rotate on devices, as well as added a new Privacy Dashboard to match the new iOS 14 privacy policies.

The latest Beta 3 release of the OS contains the majority of new features that will be coming. All that’s left now is to optimize and stabilize the platform to prepare for a release sometime in the fall. Let’s take a look at some of the most interesting features that we’ve learned about so far.

Here’s some of Android 12’s coolest features

With any big operating system update, new and exciting features are a must-have. These kinds of updates only come around once per year or so, so it’s nice to see a handful of interesting new features at your fingertips. Here are some of the coolest ones from the upcoming Android 12 update:

Privacy Dashboard

First, let’s take a look at the Privacy Dashboard. Privacy has been a topic of much discussion lately, and consumers have been pretty pleased with the major changes that came with the iOS 14 update. Now Android is stepping up to the plate with the all-new Privacy Dashboard.

The Privacy Dashboard is a one-stop shop where users can see all kinds of information pertaining to what permissions applications have on their devices. With this new dashboard, you can see and manage permissions of all apps on your device. You can even block any app permission you want, all from the Privacy Dashboard.

Scrollable Screenshots

Next up, we have a feature that will have Samsung users scratching their heads a bit. If you have a Galaxy phone, you are probably familiar with the ability to take scrolling screenshots of entire web pages or conversation threads. Now, this feature is coming to all devices with Android 12.

This feature is pretty simple but super useful. With the new scrollable screenshots with Android 12, you’ll be given a new prompt whenever you take a screenshot with your device. By pressing and holding the new scrollable screenshot button, you will be able to take a screenshot that scrolls down for as long as you hold the button.

This is a much better alternative to taking one screenshot, then scrolling down and repeating the process until you get the whole page.

Camera and Microphone warning

Image: KnowTechie

In another attempt to step up its privacy game, Android 12 will be introducing a new warning that lets users know whenever an app is using their device’s microphone or camera. This feature was originally leaked several months ago but has since been confirmed in the Android 12 beta.

This new warning will show up in your toolbar right next to your battery indicator. Whenever an app is accessing your microphone or camera, you’ll get the warning indicator in your toolbar. From there, you’ll be able to pull down the notifications window and disable those permissions if you see fit.

One-handed mode

Image: KnowTechie

Android has also worked on increasing the platform’s accessibility with the latest iteration of its operating system. Android 12 includes a new one-handed mode that makes using today’s larger phones much easier with one hand.

The new mode will be toggled in your device’s settings and can be activated from the home screen. Doing so will adjust the interface down, making it much easier to reach things like search bars and notifications while holding your phone with one hand.

Double-tap gesture on Pixel phones

Image: KnowTechie

Taking another queue from Apple devices, Android 12 is also activating a new capability on some Google Pixel devices. A few Pixel devices have a built-in feature that allows them to take some sort of input from a double-tap on the back of the phone. Android 12 is taking advantage of that feature.

With Android 12, you’ll be able to use your compatible Pixel device to do a certain task by tapping the back of the phone. You’ll be able to set up those tasks, called gestures, in your device’s settings. As of now, users can make double-tapping the back of their phone do things like taking screenshots or play and pause music.

Play games as they download

The new Android 12 update is also being built with gamers in mind. Mobile gaming has become huge, and this latest update will make the experience even better for Android users. This update will allow users to jump right into playing a new game before it even finishes downloading.

Following a feature that has been popular on consoles for years, the Google Play Store will allow you to jump into a new game that you’re downloading before it even finishes. With so many different games to choose from and more popping up every day, this will be a great way for users to quickly try out a game to make sure they enjoy it before having to download the entire thing.

And so much more

So that wraps up some of our favorite features coming with Android 12. Of course, these are just a few of the biggest features coming with the update. Android 12 is loaded down with all kinds of exciting new features, and this list just scrapes the surface.

The update includes several other features, like custom color themes for Pixel devices and individual media app settings control. And of course, the update is still in its beta period, so there may be more to discover.

It is still unknown exactly when the Android 12 update will be officially launched, though it is safe to assume that it will be coming sometime in the early fall.

Android has notoriously pushed its OS updates around September, with Android 11 coming out September 8, 2020, and Android 10 coming out September 3rd a year earlier, so it would seem likely that September is the goal for Android 12. For now, you’ll have to either sign up for the beta with an eligible device, or you’ll just have to wait and see.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: