Good news iPhone owners: Advertisers are flooding Android users with ads

A few months ago, Apple rolled out its new advertising and privacy policy. The policy contains the new App Tracking Transparency (ATT) clause that requires apps to ask for permission from users before tracking their activity across other apps. As a result of this new policy, advertisers are beginning to move away from iPhones in favor of Android devices.

According to a new report from The Wall Street Journal, Apple’s new policy has led many advertisers to ignore the iOS platform. Because these advertisers don’t have the information they used to have regarding iPhone users, it has become too difficult to run targeted ads on the platform.

Since the release of Apple’s new policy, many people have opted out of app tracking. Unfortunately, this led to a huge decrease in the number of iPhone user profiles that advertisers can rely on for their targeted ads.

As a result, advertisers have begun to shift their spending away from iPhone in favor of Android devices. According to the article mentioned above, ad spending on iOS is down one-third from June 1 to July 1. Over the same time period, advertisers have spent 10% more on Android devices.

This new privacy policy from Apple has upset a lot of advertisers, and, as always, Facebook is the loudest one. The social giant has been very vocal about its dislike of Apple’s new policy, claiming it’s bad for small businesses and even telling his employees they need to “inflict pain” on Apple.

It’s pretty obvious that advertisers are not happy about Apple’s new policy. But the truth is that most users don’t want applications to track their every move, and Apple has finally done something substantial enough to help prevent that.

