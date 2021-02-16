Mark Zuckerberg apparently told employees that Facebook needed to “inflict pain” on Apple

Tim Cook recently buried Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg during a speech about privacy and data. Cook never mentioned the company by name, but there is little question regarding who those statements were directed at.

It’s not the first time Cook has had something to say about Facebook and its cavalier handling of user data. In 2018, during the whole Cambridge Analytica thing, Cook also had some harsh, but honest words for Facebook.

Now, according to a Wall Street Journal report, back during the Cambridge Analytica days, Zuckerberg was pretty angry at Cook’s comments, reportedly telling employees that Facebook needed to “inflict pain” on Apple.

The most recent headbutting between the two tech giants come over Apple’s new use of privacy labels on apps as well as apps needing to get explicit permission from users over certain types of tracking. Facebook and Zuckerberg have been working really hard to convince users that collecting your data is good and you actually like it. Spoiler, we don’t like it.

Facebook isn’t the only company that seems to have issues with the company’s new labels. Even Google has been hesitant to update its apps to comply with the new rules. One can only assume it is because the company is worried about disclosing just how much information and data it collects, stores, and sells.

Have any thoughts on this? Do you agree with Cook, Zuckerberg, or neither of them? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: