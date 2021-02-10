Apple Maps users will soon have the ability to report accidents, speed traps, and more

Google Maps and Waze have allowed users to report things like accidents and speed traps for years now, but it seems Apple is finally getting into the game with the upcoming release of iOS 14.5.

With the beta now available, users have discovered that Apple Maps has added new functionality that mimics what is found in Waze and others. The new Report button in the bottom tray gives you access to three different options: Accident, Hazard, and Speed Check.

MacRumors notes that the feature is also available in CarPlay, and The Verge discovered that the beta of iOS 14.5 allows you to use Siri to report accidents and speed traps.

While the feature is very similar to other offerings, one thing of note is that Apple offers fewer options when reporting. Google allows users to report additional traffic notices, including construction, lane closures, and more.

So, yeah, that’s the news. If you have the beta of iOS 14.5, you now have additional functionality in Apple Maps. The full version of 14.5 is expected to rollout to all users later this month.

