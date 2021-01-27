Google Maps is adding COVID-19 vaccination locations for users

Announced this week, Google Maps will soon be adding COVID-19 vaccination locations for people confused about where they can get their shots.

It will be a slow rollout over the next couple of weeks, and Google notes that it will be starting with Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, with additional states and countries being added after that. No word on which states will be coming first, but hopefully a full rollout will not be far behind.

Users will be able to search “COVID Vaccine” on Google Maps to find out more information, including locations, and if the vaccine is available by appointment only or not. To get this information, Google has partnered with vaccinefinder.org, an initiative of Boston Children’s Hospital, as well as local governments and pharmacies.

In the same post, Google has also stated that it will be opening up select Google facilities like “buildings, parking lots and open spaces” if needed for vaccination efforts. Google is also working with health organizations, retail pharmacies, and logistics companies to help them manage the rollout of the vaccine.

