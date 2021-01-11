In a year where no one traveled, Google Maps’ 2020 timeline shows you where you traveled

It’s safe to say that most of us spend way less time traveling in 2020 due to the coronavirus. Even so, some trips had to be made and for those curious to see your travel footprint in 2020, Google is rolling out a “2020 Timeline update” to Google Maps for some users.

The stats are hitting users’ inboxes, at least ones that had location services turned on through their Android device.

The feature was first spotted by 9to5Mac and features some of the places you frequented over the last year. It starts, however, with a note about COVID-19 and how everyone’s travel plans changed.

Image: 9to5Mac

Alongside information about cities and places you visited, a new section called “Trends” breaks down some of your weekly commutes into things like “Shopping,” “Food & Drinks,” and more.

You’ll also see more basic stats through Google Maps, like distance traveled and even some “all time” data regarding cities and places you’ve visited.

It’s unclear if iOS users received any sort of 2020 Timeline. Personally, I have not seen one in my inbox and I have location services turned on. If the thought of Google having your location data is unsettling, you can always delete it.

What do you think? Did you get an email about this? Want to? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: