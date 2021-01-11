New report says Apple and Hyundai are actually working together on an electric vehicle

Last week, there were reports that Hyundai would be working with Apple to make the company’s electric vehicle a reality, but it didn’t take long for Hyundai to backtrack on that statement.

Now, a new report states that Hyundai and Apple are working on a deal that will finalize by March 2021. The news comes from Korea IT News and reported on by Reuters.

According to the report, the partnership deal would see Hyundai starting production on Apple EVs around 2024. Parts of the original report from Korea IT News were removed after publication, but it noted that production could happen at the Kia Motors’ factory in Georgia, or that the companies would build a new factory in the US.

There’s still very little known about a potential Apple car. It could have some new battery tech that would improve drive times through a “monocell” design meant to free up space and allow for more “active material.”

Apple and Hyundai are currently keeping everything close to the chest, but I wouldn’t be surprised to hear something more official in the coming weeks.

