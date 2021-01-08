New iPhone 12 models dominated iPhone sales in late 2020 but the iPhone 12 mini is struggling

A new report from the Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) revealed the sales of the new iPhone 12 lineup. Somewhat surprisingly, the iPhone 12 mini lagged far behind.

According to the CIRP report accessed by 9to5Mac, it takes into account iPhone sales for the period from October to November of last year. The latest four iPhone models accounted for approximately 76% of all new iPhone sales. For comparison, during the same period in 2019, the iPhone 11 lineup was responsible only for 69% of all iPhone sales. On a year to year basis, that’s a solid 7% spike in sales of the new iPhone models.

However, from the four new models that combined 76% of all US sales, the iPhone 12 mini’s sales were way lower than expected (only 6%). On the flip side, the standard 6.1-inch, iPhone 12 accounted for the most sales (27%) within the United States. Then there are both the Phone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max that accounted for 20% of all iPhone sales in the United States during October and November.

Mike Levin, a co-founder and a partner at CIRP, speculates that the iPhone 12 mini low sales during the two months are because the iPhone 11 is priced at $599 and the iPhone XR is priced at $499. Then, the company introduced the iPhone SE in April 2020, for just $399.

On the other hand, the iPhone 12 mini sells for $699.

Levin believes that even though the iPhone 12 mini has most of the features of the iPhone 12 series, the price point turned buyers away.

