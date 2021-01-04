Samsung will reveal new Galaxy smartphones on January 14

If you have been waiting patiently for the next Galaxy flagship phone from Samsung, your wait is hopefully almost over.

Announced this week, Samsung will be holding its Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event on January 14. Leaks had already pointed to a release date of the Galaxy S21 for that date, but now we have official confirmation from Samsung that we’ll at least get a glimpse of the smartphone(s) on that day.

Samsung is expected to unveil three new smartphones during the event. The Galaxy S21 and the S21+ are certain to show up and will be the successors to last year’s S20 and S20+.

The third phone is expected to be the S21 Ultra, with many improvements over the S21, including an upgraded camera. This one could also feature a curved display and possible S-Pen stylus support. Maybe this is the Note’s replacement? Or maybe not? Luckily, we won’t have too long to wait before finding out.

It’s also possible we’ll see new Galaxy Buds and a new tracking system from Samsung.

Regardless, the event is scheduled for January 14 at 10AM ET. You’ll be able to watch the event directly from Samsung’s website.

Have any thoughts on this? Interested in a new Galaxy smartphone? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: