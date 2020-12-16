For some reason, you’ll soon be able to watch TikTok on Samsung smart TVs

On Monday, December 14th, both Samsung Electronics Ltd and TikTok announced a new partnership. This new partnership brings a dedicated TikTok app, exclusively available to Samsung smart TVs in Europe. This is a significant milestone for TikTok as it marks their expansion beyond mobile.

The new TikTok TV app will be available to all smart Samsung TVs made as early as 2018 and onwards. The TikTok app will come pre-installed on all new smart TVs, whereas older models can easily fetch the free app from Samsung’s TV App Store. Furthermore, the app will be available to use even for those that don’t have a TikTok account.

The content on the app is organized for a home-viewing experience. It will include twelve sections that cover all sorts of categories from comedy, animals, food, gaming, and pretty much anything in between. On top of that, people will also have access to #LearnOnTikTok videos, where they can view the best and latest fun facts, fitness tips, cooking hacks, smartphone hacks, etc. Aside from the twelve categories, the TV version of Tiktok will feature the standard “Following” and “For You” feeds.

Whether you download it or it comes pre-installed, TikTok will come with its Restricted Mode to filter out all inappropriate content. Users will be able to turn the feature off and on at any time. At the same time, users will be able to comment on and like videos using their smart TV remote controller. Marking and blocking content that they don’t like or find offensive will be optional as well. Unlike on the mobile app, the content that will appear on TikTok’s TV app will be way more curated and selected for maximum entertainment.

UK users will be the first people that will be able to enjoy the content on TikTok’s TV app. The rest of Europe will follow soon after. However, there is no word on when the app will be available to other regions, even though the plan is for the app to be available worldwide at some point.

What do you think? Could you see yourself using TikTok on a TV? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: