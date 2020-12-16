Facebook is using its infinite money to create yet another clone – this time, Cameo

Facebook has a habit of buying things it sees as competition or just straight up creating a clone. Even amidst an FTC investigation into its “monopoly powers,” Facebook is back with another clone – this time focused on the celebrity connection app, Cameo.

This new information comes from Bloomberg, who spoke to insiders familiar with the new service. Called Super, calling it a “clone” might not do it justice, but its obvious that is where the inspiration comes from.

With Super, celebrities would be able to host live events that allowed for fan interaction. Viewers would be able to gift the celebs and even pay to appear beside the person in the live video.

This would give people the chance to ask them questions or just pose for a digital selfie. Creators would also be able to use the service to sell merch.

Bloomberg notes that the new product is being developed by Facebook’s New Product Experimentation team. This team focuses on building standalone services, apps, and other products.

At present, it is not known if the new service will be built within Facebook or if it will be a standalone app. It’s also possible it will never see the light of day, the company has a habit of creating things, testing them, and dropping them shortly after.

