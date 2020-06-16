Have $15k burning a hole in your pocket? You can spend it on a celebrity Zoom call through Cameo

Cameo, the service that lets you send friends and family pre-recorded video shoutouts from a variety of stars, now has a new service called Camero Live which lets you live chat with celebrities through Zoom. That said, you better be ready to fork over some serious cash, as some of these 10-minute calls will set you back up to $15,000.

While I’m not here to tell you what to do with your money, $15,000 for a ten-minute call with Jeremy Piven seems like a bad use of your money. There are cheaper stars, though, with the legend Tony Hawk charging $1,000 for a call. While still expensive, it’s a little bit more reasonable. You can also help keep that price more palpable by splitting it with other people, as these Cameo Zoom calls allow for up to four other people to join the call with you.

Considering that fact, a Cameo Live call could be a good way to give someone a gift that lets you talk with them while also hanging out with Lance Bass for the low price of $1,250.

Cameo, first released in 2016, offers users a way to send pre-recorded messages from a variety of stars. In recent months, due to many celebrities being out of work due to COVID-19, the platform has seen a large increase in the number of stars available for bookings.

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to try to convince some friends to go in on a call with Jonathan Frakes.

What do you think? Would you drop thousands of dollars for a 10-minute Zoom call with a celebrity? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

