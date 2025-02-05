AppleCare+ prices hiked for all iPhone models

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple has raised the prices of its monthly AppleCare+ subscription plans for every iPhone model by 50 cents in the United States.

As reported by MacRumors, the standard AppleCare+ plan for the new iPhone 16 models was previously priced at $9.99 monthly but has now increased to $10.49.

This increase also affects all existing AppleCare+ plans, including the standard and Theft and Loss options.

Apple also plans on removing one-time AppleCare+ subscription plans from its retail stores

At the same time, the costs for the two-year AppleCare+ plan remain unchanged, including the service fees and deductibles.

The price hike is only applicable if you want to pay for the AppleCare+ plan on a monthly basis.

Additionally, Apple hasn’t changed the prices of the AppleCare+ subscription plans for the Mac, iPad, and Apple Watch—only for iPhones.

Interestingly, the increase in AppleCare+’s monthly subscription rates follows the report about Apple’s intention to make AppleCare+ available exclusively through subscriptions.

The company is basically removing the one-time AppleCare+ purchase option with protection against unlimited accidental damages from its physical store, which used to expire after two years.

However, the one-time AppleCare+ purchase option is still available in Apple’s online stores—likely temporarily. We believe that once everyone settles for the subscription plan, the option will also disappear from the online stores.

If you’re looking to buy an AppleCare+ plan for your Apple device, it is available exclusively as a monthly or yearly subscription. This approach reduces the risk of coverage gaps and guarantees a consistent revenue stream for Apple.

