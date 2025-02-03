You may not be able to buy AppleCare+ offline anymore soon

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple is making significant changes to its AppleCare+ extended warranty program, shifting towards a subscription-only model for extended coverage.

While all Apple products will still come with a one-year AppleCare warranty and 90 days of free telephone support, the company is set to discontinue the sale of prepaid AppleCare+ plans at retail locations worldwide, including Apple Stores.

Instead, AppleCare+ will be a subscription that users can continue indefinitely or as prepaid two- or three-year plans available only through Apple’s online store.

AppleCare+ to change to subscription-only options

This news comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The transition is expected to take effect by mid-February 2025.

A notable change coming to AppleCare+ next week: Apple is dropping the 2-3 year pay in advance option at physical retail stores and on devices and will only offer monthly and annual subscriptions. You’ll still be able to get those multi-year plans on the online store. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 2, 2025

Previously, customers could purchase AppleCare+ either when they buy their device or within 60 days of purchase at retail stores or online.

The prepaid AppleCare+ plans extended coverage for two or three years, depending on the product, providing protection against accidental damage and offering two years of free telephone support.

However, Apple introduced the indefinite AppleCare+ subscription model in 2021, allowing customers to maintain coverage for as long as they continue making monthly payments.

Effectively, this creates a lifetime coverage option for those willing to keep paying.

AppleCare+ covers most Apple hardware, including Macs, iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, Apple Vision Pro, headphones, and TV & Home products.

The monthly subscription cost varies depending on the product, starting at $2.49 for an Apple Watch and going up to $24.99 per month for the Apple Vision Pro.

For Mac and Apple Display owners, AppleCare+ can also be billed annually, with rates beginning at $34.99 per year for Mac coverage and $49.99 per year for an Apple display.

Despite the removal of retail-sold prepaid plans, any existing two or three-year AppleCare+ plans will remain valid until their expiration.

The change allows users to opt for long-term device protection without making large upfront payments, providing flexibility while potentially increasing Apple’s recurring revenue stream.

