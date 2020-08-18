You’ll now have a year to decide if you actually want AppleCare+

You know how when you go to buy a new iPhone you feel like you’re put on the spot about buying Apple’s extended warranty, AppleCare+? It can feel overwhelming, only having 60 days to decide. Well, now, Apple is extended the deadline for signing up for AppleCare+ to a full year, according to Bloomberg.

This means that if you bought an iPhone 11 last year, you can actually still add AppleCare+ to your account now, as it is within a year. According to MacRumors, some stores have been trialing this extended timeframe since November of last year.

If you have already purchased your device and want to extend the coverage with Apple’s insurance through this new policy, you’ll either need to get your phone approved in an Apple Store (which may be difficult right now) or over the phone, with a service diagnostic.

With AppleCare+, users can have basically all of their Apple products under an extended warranty. This covers both hardware and software support. The service also theft, loss, and accidental damage, but just know you’ll have to pay a deductible for things like physical damage. That said, the deductible is a whole lot cheaper than having to get a new iPhone. AppleCare+ is eligible for iPhone, Mac, AirPods, Beats headphones, Apple Watch, HomePod, and more.

Overall, this is a solid move from Apple. 60 days always felt like a short period of time to make a decision on a service that costs $200 or more.

What do you think? Glad to see Apple extended the deadline on AppleCare+?

