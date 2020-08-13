A new leak claims the iPhone 12 may arrive around October 12

September is an important month for Apple fans. It’s typically the month the latest, greatest iPhone models are released. It’s been that way since the iPhone 5. This year, however, due to Covid-19, Apple has had to push back that date a bit.

While it was already confirmed that the iPhone 12 would not arrive in September, the loose timeframe that was given was “a few weeks later.” Now, a new leak from YouTuber John Prosser points to some firm dates for everything from the new iPad and Apple Watch to what everyone is waiting on, the next batch of iPhones.

New, adjusted Apple dates! Apple Watch & iPad

– Via press release

– Week 37 w/c Sep 7 iPhone 12 event

– Week 42 w/c Oct 12 iPhone 12 devices

– Preorders week 42 w/c Oct 12

– Shipping week 43 w/c Oct 19 iPhone 12 Pro devices

– Preorder and shipping in Nov (no exact date yet) — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 12, 2020

While it is expected that updated Apple Watches and iPads will be announced through a press release or small announcement according to Prosser, Apple very well could be planning some sort of digital event for the next crop of iPhones.

If Prosser’s information is correct, the two iPhone models, the base model and the Pro model, will release on a staggered timeframe. According to him, the standard iPhone 12 could see preorders starting the week of October 12, with units shipping out the following week. For the higher-end iPhone, the iPhone 12 Pro, the release might bleed into the month of November.

If you want to learn more about the upcoming iPhone 12, make sure to check out everything rumored, leaked, and expected from the iPhone 12.

