Sorry, the iPhone 12 won’t be arriving in September

With the pandemic still affecting global supply chains, it’s no surprise to find out that a major tech release is going to be delayed. Then again, Apple in the past has pretty much-released previous major iPhone like clockwork, so for them to confirm in an investor’s call yesterday that the iPhone 12 won’t be available on time this year is kind of a big deal.

CFO Luca Maestri optimistically gave the news of the delay, with a rough timeline of October or early November for on-shelves release of the hotly awaited iPhone 12 range. No reasons for the delay were given, but it’s pretty obvious that the novel coronavirus is the culprit, with the prevention methods having a knock-on effect on the entire world’s supply chain.

Last year we started selling new iPhones in late September, this year we expect supply to be available a few weeks later

With reports earlier this year saying the production run was delayed by a month or more, it’s more surprising to us that the delay is only “a few weeks” at this stage. We’ll have to see what the actual shipping date is once Apple actually unveils the next iPhone range whenever that also will be.

At this stage, we don’t even know if Apple will be having their virtual unveiling party in September, since it had to delay WWDC when it moved everything virtual. When we find out more, we’ll let you know for sure.

