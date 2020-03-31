It looks like the iPhone 12 will be delayed due to the coronavirus

With the coronavirus ravaging the world, everything from sporting events and major product launches and conferences has fallen by the wayside. Even Amazon is feeling the effects. The latest product launch to probably be delayed by the pandemic? The iPhone 12, with a report in Nikkei saying that Apple is considering delaying the launch of the 5G iPhone range for a few months.

While practical concerns over the supply chain are going to be a factor, the phone maker is also worried about another lukewarm iPhone launch. It’s going to be the first iPhone with 5G, and Apple wants it to be a hit straight out of the factory.

With layoffs already starting all across the U.S., and record numbers of unemployment claims, perhaps it’s not the best climate for Apple to release another phone that’ll easily cost over $1,000. Then again, Apple posted record revenue figures during the 2008 hit to the economy, so maybe its 5G iPhone will only be hampered by the slow roll-out of 5G services across the nation.

What’s not slowing down is the components that Apple can get hold of to create those iPhones. A supplier of components for circuit boards was told to “start shipping in big volumes… …by the end of August.” While that’s later than they’ve been historically asked to ship, it does mean that a 2020 release is still on the calendar.

Apple is expected to make a final decision on the launch by May, with a worst-case scenario seeing the 5G iPhone arriving early in 2021.

