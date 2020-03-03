Apple will have to cough up to $500 million to cover its lawsuit over slow iPhones

Remember when news came out that Apple was intentionally slowing down your older iPhones? Well, that lawsuit is finally coming to a close, with the Apple agreeing to pay up to $500 million to settle the class-action lawsuit.

In Apple’s proposed settlement, which a federal judge will have to approve, the company never really admits to wrongdoing, but does that really surprise anyone? As part of the settlement, Apple will have to cough up between $310 and $500 million to affected iPhone users. Each user who files a claim can receive “up to $25” for each affected device, which is ridiculously low. Much like the Equifax lawsuit, the actual number will most likely be much lower.

The real winners here are, of course, the lawyers, who will get $93 million and another $1.5 million for “out of pocket expenses”.

How to claim your money from Apple’s settlement and which iPhones are eligible

If you are curious about which devices are eligible for a claim, we’ve got you covered. If you’ve owned any of the iPhone 6, 7, or SE models running iOS 10.2.1 or newer you are eligible, as are iPhone 7 models on iOS 11.2 or newer.

As of the time of this writing, a form is not yet available to make your claim, but that will most likely be made available shortly after April 3 when a federal judge looks at Apple’s settlement. Once that is made available, we will update this space.

What do you think? Surprised that Apple refused to admit wrongdoing or that lawyers are the real winners here? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

