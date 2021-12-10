Apple is facing a class-action lawsuit after cracked Apple Watch screens injured users

Apple has become the target of a recent class-action lawsuit in California after several owners claimed that their Apple Watches contained a defect causing the screens to crack. One customer even cut himself on the glass after his Watch broke without him knowing.

The lawsuit (Heads-up: the complaint contains an image of an injury that may be unsettling to some) claims that there was an issue with the batteries in these devices. The complaint says that Apple was aware that the batteries in its Watches had a tendency to swell up.

Despite knowing this, the company failed to allow enough room in the devices for the swelling causing the screens to inevitably shatter when it happened, according to the complaint.

Image: Apple v. Smith lawsuit

“The detached, shattered, or cracked screens are a material and unreasonably dangerous safety hazard,” reads the complaint.

Of the five plaintiffs listed in the lawsuit, one received a pretty serious injury. Chris Smith was riding on a golf cart when his Apple Watch Series 3 unknowingly shattered and Smith “severely sliced” his arm on the glass.

Despite the fact that Apple was allegedly responsible for the defect, Smith said that the company denied his warranty claims. He alleges that Apple also told him that his Watch was not eligible for Apple’s Screen Replacement Program.

Fortunately, Smith is the only one of the five plaintiffs listed here that was injured as a result of the defect. The other four plaintiffs said that they would not have purchased the Watches had they known about the defect.

This complaint covers all Apple Watches excluding the most recently released Series 7.

