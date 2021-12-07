The Google Pixel Watch leaked again and shows off a round, bezel-less design

Google’s aim with the Pixel line is to show off the best of Android. That thinking has mostly worked for smartphones, but Android isn’t just smartphones – it’s also wearables. That looks to change next year, as we inch towards the release of the Pixel Watch. This week brought some leaked marketing slides for the device, and they’ve gotten me all excited.

See, Android, and specifically Wear OS, has a problem. Most, if not all, of the devices running Wear OS are boring looking. Even the G-Shock Move that we reviewed favorably is still a G-Shock first, Wear OS second. They’re a world removed from the sleek lines and tight integration of the class-leading Apple Watch. Until now.

I mean, check out the sleek lines in the marketing slide below, thanks to tipster Jon Prosser of FrontPageTech. It’s like the design team was given the brief, “Make the Apple Watch, but circular and thinner.”

Gone are the weighty bezels of most Wear OS devices. Gone is the thickness. It’s a breath of fresh air in the Wear OS market, and I can’t wait to see the physical device.

Image: Jon Prosser @ Front Page Tech/YouTube

Maybe this is what Google has been working on with Samsung, with their recent collaboration. I always thought that was mostly to make Wear OS better, but it could also have been hardware.

The bezel-less glass screen of the Pixel Watch images remind me of the curved, waterfall screen glass Samsung has used on the Galaxy S range for years now. It’s glorious and sorely needed in the world of Wear OS devices.

There are a few things giving me reasons to temper my excitement. It’s Google, and every Pixel device has come with a laundry list of issues at launch.

The thinness of the device also makes me wonder just how long the battery life will be. If Google can conquer those issues, then I have hope for not just the Pixel Watch but for Wear OS as a viable platform.

