How much will Google’s Pixel Watch cost?

A couple of weeks ago, Google announced its Pixel 7 event where it will reveal the new Pixel Watch on October 6. But Google didn’t share much in the way of details, such as the price of its upcoming Pixel Watch.

But of course, in today’s day and age, it’s nearly impossible to keep new product details under wraps leading up to their reveal.

And it looks like the same can be said about the upcoming Google Pixel Watch. An early leak has tipped us off on the Pixel Watch’s price. So, how much will it cost?

Image: Jon Prosser

How much will the Google Pixel Watch cost?

Short answer: Prices start at $349 for the WiFi model and $399 for cellular.

Thanks to a recent corroboration from 9to5Google, we can be fairly certain that the speculated prices are accurate. The publication confirmed prices from a retail source after initial rumors back in August.

Pixel Watch price starting at $350 makes perfect sense. Fitbit Sense 2 starts at $300. If the Pixel Watch is offering extra value over the Sense 2 with the same Fitbit features, why would it not cost more? pic.twitter.com/jGFR8gH6MZ — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) September 20, 2022

That starting price is somewhat in line with other flagship smartwatches from the big dogs. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 starts out a bit cheaper, at $279 for the base model.

But the newly launched Apple Watch Series 8 starts at $399 for the WiFi option. Of course, Apple also offers the upgrade Apple Watch SE at an entry price of $249.

All in all, the $349 price tag to kick off the Google Pixel Watch isn’t really that surprising. But it will be interesting to see all of the features highlighted at the official reveal event on October 6.

