Pixel 7 preorder: Where to find the best Pixel 7 preorder deals

KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Well, it’s official. Google’s new flagship Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are finally here. The company is now opening up preorders via its Google Store, but that isn’t the only place you can order from.

Thankfully, retailers far and wide will sell the device, but not everyone is offering incentives to get you to preorder one.

If you’re interested in buying Google’s new Pixel phones and wondering where to find the best deals, then keep reading.

We’ve rounded up the best Pixel 7 preorder deals across the web. Here’s what we found.

The best Pixel 7 preorder deals

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are available to pre-order from various online retailers. Here are the best options.

Best Buy

Right out of the gate, Best Buy has one of the best offerings right now. For starters, preorder the Pixel 7, and you’ll get a $100 Best Buy e-Gift card. Plus, get up to $400 with an eligible trade-in.

Preorder Deal Google Pixel 7 – Best Buy Free $100 Best Buy e-Gift Card when you pre-order. Plus, get up to $400 with an eligible trade-in. Preorder Now

However, a more significant discount comes packaged with the Pixel 7 Pro. Preorder the Pixel 7 Pro, and get a $200 Best Buy e-Gift card. Plus, get up to $400 with an eligible trade-in.

Preorder Deal Google Pixel 7 Pro – Best Buy Free $200 Best Buy e-Gift Card when you pre-order. Plus, get up to $400 with an eligible trade-in. Preorder Now

Amazon

Like Best Buy, Amazon also offers a free Amazon gift card when you buy one of its new Pixel phones. You’ll get a $100 gift card with the Pixel 7 and a $200 gift card with the Pixel 7 Pro.

Preorder Deal Google Pixel 7 – Amazon Free $100 Amazon Gift Card when you pre-order. Preorder Now

Preorder Deal Google Pixel 7 Pro – Amazon Free $200 Amazon Gift Card when you pre-order. Preorder Now

Google Store

If you want to go the official route, the Google Store is another option.

For starters, you can get up to $750 off any Pixel 7 phone with a qualifying trade-in. Plus, you’ll get $100 in Google Store credit with your purchase.

On top of that, the website states that buyers who preorder will also get up to $200 in Google Store credit to apply to their next purchase.

Preorder Deal Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro – Google Store Get up to $750 off any Pixel 7 phone with a qualifying trade-in. Plus, get $100 in Google Store credit with your purchase. Preorder Now

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are loaded with features

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are powered by the Tensor G2 chip and bring updated cameras to the Pixel line.

Both phones lean hard into the Tensor-powered features we started seeing on the Pixel 6.

Those include better representation of differing skin tones in photos taken by the camera, faster Night Sight for night photography, and Face Unblur.

Image: KnowTechie

New features for the Pixel 7 range include Cinematic Blur, which uses machine learning to blur the background when taking videos, and Photo Unblur, which can remove blur caused by camera shake or subject movement.

Both phones come with Android 13, with upgrades to both the Material You and Dynamic Color theming. These features were introduced in Android 12 and aim to make your software experience more coherent.

How much is the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro?

The Google Pixel 7 costs $599, while the Pixel 7 Pro costs $899.

When is the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro launching?

Image: KnowTechie

The Pixel 7 officially goes on sale on October 13, but you can preorder the device now and be one of the first customers to get one.

Regarding the best Pixel 7 preorder deals, this is as good as it gets now. We’ll keep hunting for any preorder deals, and if we find any good ones, we’ll be sure to update this post.

But if you ask us who has the best offering, Best Buy’s deal is right up there, just as long as you have an eligible trade-in.

Either way you go, pre-ordering the phone makes you one of the first to get it when it officially goes on sale on October 13.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.