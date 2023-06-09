Deals
Quick! Amazon is offering $100 off on the Pixel 7, now only $599
Adventures in Pixel 7-land await!
Holy smokes, snap out of your digital slumber because we’ve got a hot, limited-time offer that you won’t want to miss.
Amazon has the Pixel 7, arguably one of the best smartphones in the game, at $100 off its usual price, dropping from $699 to just $599.
And guess what? That’s not all – our friendly online behemoth Amazon is ready to sweeten the pot by tossing in a $100 Amazon Gift Card. Talk about a double whammy!
Pixel-perfect magic! Unlocked Google Pixel 7 at $599 PLUS a $100 Amazon Gift Card. Snap incredible pics, enjoy Android's finest. Limited time only – don't miss this irresistible deal.
Need a little more oomph? We got you: right now, the Pixel 7 Pro is down to $799, down $200 from its usual $999 sicker price. That’s 20% off, which is pretty insane for a phone that just launched.
Get ready to snap stunning shots like never before with the Pixel 7 Pro. With its 5x telephoto lens and mind-boggling 30x Super Res Zoom . And that's not all - the upgraded ultrawide lens also boasts Macro Focus capabilities
So, what’s the big fuss about the Pixel 7?
The Pixel 7 pulls no punches as it boasts top-notch specs.
From capturing mind-blowing photos with its superb camera (hello, pretty selfies!) to the buttery smooth display and all-around sleek design, this smartphone powerhouse has got it all.
Worried about battery life? Fah-get about it! The Pixel 7 is equipped with a battery that’s built to last, so you can count on it to keep up with your endless Twitter rants and TikTok binges.
Oh, and don’t forget, it comes with Google’s Android OS under the hood, which means you’ll be among the first to get your hands on software updates.
This phone is on 🔥.
But hey, we can’t let you dilly-dally forever. Remember, this offer is limited-time only, so leave your ruminating behind and head over to Amazon as if it’s the last chopper out of ‘Nam.
You don’t want to be the one stuck in pixel-pixelated purgatory while your friends are enjoying the sweet, sweet oasis of Pixel 7 paradise.
Did we mention the $100 Amazon Gift Card? Seriously, it’s like they’re practically paying you to buy this phone! Now’s your moment. Let your fingers do the sprinting, and grab this fantastic deal before it fades into the ether.
In a nutshell: Pixel 7. $100 off. $100 Amazon Gift Card.
Crystal-clear photos. Non-stop battery action. Exclusive updates. Limited time. Amazon. Need we say more?
- $100 discount – Pixel 7 now at $599
- Includes $100 Amazon Gift Card
- Unlocked for flexibility
- Stellar camera quality
- Smooth, high-resolution display
- Long-lasting battery life
- Fast software updates
- Sleek design and build
