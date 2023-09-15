Amazon slashes prices on Pixel 7 lineup, up to $250 off

If you’ve been eyeing Google’s flagship Pixel 7 lineup, but your wallet is giving you the side-eye, now might be the time to pounce.

Amazon is slinging Pixel deals faster than a short-order cook during the breakfast rush, slashing prices down to all-time lows with discounts up to a whopping $250.

You remember the Pixel 7 Pro, right? That little number that snagged a ton of Editors’ Choice Awards for its premium Android offerings? Well, it’s now strutting its stuff for a cool $649 for the 128GB model. That’s a savings of $250, my friends.

Google Pixel 7 Pro 4.5 The Google Pixel 7 Pro is a well-rounded smartphone, offering a vibrant 6.7-inch display, a robust triple camera system, and a reliable 24-hour battery life. Its built-in Google Tensor G2 and Titan M2 chips ensure smooth performance.

Award-Winning: The Pixel 7 Pro won the Editors' Choice Award in 2022, signaling its premium quality and value.

Privacy Features: The inclusion of Google's VPN provides an added layer of online privacy and security.

It's got a 6.7-inch screen, a triple camera upgrade, and lets you tap into Google's VPN for those who like their online shenanigans on the down-low.

It’s got a 6.7-inch screen, a triple camera upgrade, and lets you tap into Google’s VPN for those who like their online shenanigans on the down-low.

But let’s say you’re more of a “best bang for your buck” kinda person. Enter stage left: the flagship Pixel 7 and the newest kid on the block, the Pixel 7a.

For less than $450, you can take your pick. The 7a is going for $444, a neat $55 off, and boasts 128GB of storage, an improved camera, and a 6.1-inch screen.

Google Pixel 7a 4.5 $499.00 $444.00 The Google Pixel 7a is a solid mid-range smartphone, featuring a 6.1-inch display, 128GB of storage, and an improved camera system. Its 24-hour battery life and Google's Tensor G2 and Titan M2 chips offer reliable performance.

Storage Capacity: With 128GB of storage, it provides ample space for apps, photos, and videos.

Improved Camera: The upgraded camera system enhances photo quality, making it an attractive option for photography enthusiasts.

Long Battery Life: A 24-hour battery life ensures the phone can keep up with your daily needs without frequent charging.

The Pixel 7, on the other hand, is laughing in the face of full price with a 25% discount, making it a steal at $449 for the 128GB model.

And did I mention the 24-hour battery life and Google’s Tensor G2 and Titan M2 chips? Because yeah, they’ve got that too.

So, if you’re not keen on dropping $800+ on preordering an iPhone 15, these Pixel deals might be the tech-tonic plate shift you’ve been waiting for.

Google Pixel 7 4.0 $599.00 $434.29 The Google Pixel 7 is a reliable and affordable smartphone, boasting a 6.4-inch display, 128GB of storage, and a 24-hour battery life. Its performance is backed by Google's Tensor G2 and Titan M2 chips.

Performance: The inclusion of Google's Tensor G2 and Titan M2 chips ensures smooth and efficient performance.

Battery Life: A 24-hour battery life supports all-day use, reducing the need for frequent charging.

Storage: 128GB of storage provides ample space for apps.

