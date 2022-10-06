Connect with us

Preorder the new Pixel 7 from Best Buy and save up to $200

Don’t be a dummy who pays full price. Preorder now and save up to $200 plus another $400 with eligible trade-ins.

google pixel 7 over a purple background
Image: KnowTechie

Google’s new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are here. Finally, after months of rumors and leaks, the company’s flagship device is now available to purchase.

And if you’re looking to save money buying one, Best Buy has a sweet offer that gets this premium smartphone in your pocket for much less than the typical asking price.

So, what’s Best Buy offering here? For starters, preorder the Pixel 7, and you’ll get a $100 Best Buy e-Gift card. Plus, get up to $400 with an eligible trade-in.

However, a more significant discount comes packaged with the Pixel 7 Pro. Preorder the Pixel 7 Pro, and get a $200 Best Buy e-Gift card. Plus, get up to $400 with an eligible trade-in.

And while Google announced its new Pixel Watch, Best Buy sadly has no current preorder offers available at launch. But that could change. And if it does, we’ll let you know.

So there you have it, if you plan on being one of the first buyers to own Google’s new Pixel 7 or 7 Pro, get your preorders in.

The longer you wait, the longer it takes Google to ship out your device.

