Preorder the new Pixel 7 from Best Buy and save up to $200

Google’s new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are here. Finally, after months of rumors and leaks, the company’s flagship device is now available to purchase.

And if you’re looking to save money buying one, Best Buy has a sweet offer that gets this premium smartphone in your pocket for much less than the typical asking price.

So, what’s Best Buy offering here? For starters, preorder the Pixel 7, and you’ll get a $100 Best Buy e-Gift card. Plus, get up to $400 with an eligible trade-in.

Preorder Deal Google Pixel 7 Free $100 Best Buy e-Gift Card when you pre-order. Plus, get up to $400 with an eligible trade-in. Preorder Now

However, a more significant discount comes packaged with the Pixel 7 Pro. Preorder the Pixel 7 Pro, and get a $200 Best Buy e-Gift card. Plus, get up to $400 with an eligible trade-in.

Preorder Deal Google Pixel 7 Pro Free $200 Best Buy e-Gift Card when you pre-order. Plus, get up to $400 with an eligible trade-in. Preorder Now

And while Google announced its new Pixel Watch, Best Buy sadly has no current preorder offers available at launch. But that could change. And if it does, we’ll let you know.

So there you have it, if you plan on being one of the first buyers to own Google’s new Pixel 7 or 7 Pro, get your preorders in.

The longer you wait, the longer it takes Google to ship out your device.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.