Save 25% on Ugreen’s new 140W GaN fast charger, now $113

This charger is great for anyone with a USB-C laptop, and it charges almost 2X faster than a 65W charger.

If you’re someone who likes their devices charged fast, it doesn’t get any better than a GaN charger.

And if you’re looking to get one of the best options, Ugreen is extending KnowTechie readers with a special offer that knocks 25% off its latest 140W USB-C wall charger.

This particular charger typically costs $149.99 but using promo code UGPR25 drops the price to $113.

Ugreen Nexode 45W Dual USB C Charger

If you need something more lightweight, this 45W dual USB-C charger is down to $29.99 with promo code UGPR25. It typically sells for $39.99. Click below for more info.

The Ugreen Nexode 140W USB-C GaN charger is a fast charger with multiple USB ports so that you can charge multiple devices simultaneously.

The charger features three ports: two dual USB-C ports and one USB-A port, with a total output of 140W. 

Additionally, the Ugreen Nexode 140W supports dual-boot charging, which means you can charge two laptops at the same time. The charger also includes a 240W USB-C cable.

We’ve been testing this product internally for a few weeks, and we absolutely love it, so expect to see a review soon. Again, using promo code UGPR25 at checkout drops the price to $113. Click below for more info.

Ugreen Nexode 140W USB C Wall Charger

Small enough to fit in your backpack but powerful enough to charge all devices quickly. Perfect for travelers, students, and just about anyone who appreciates a quick charge.

