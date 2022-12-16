Ugreen’s new desktop chargers keep your devices charged fast

Ugreen released two new desktop chargers that support a wide range of devices, including the MacBook Pro, iPhones, Android devices, and more.

The 100W and 65W chargers both come with four ports and feature ultra-fast charging thanks to support for Power Delivery 3.0 and Quick Charge 4+ protocols.

In addition, their advanced GaN II technology helps to protect devices from overheating during charging.

The 100W charger includes three USB-C ports and one USB-A port, while the 65W version has two.

Both chargers feature dynamic temperature sensors and an intelligent PMW chip that adjusts power output to protect devices from overheating.

Their UL94-V0-rated shells and heat dissipation designs also ensure safe overnight charging.

These chargers work with a ton of stuff, like MacBooks, iPhones, Samsungs, iPads, and even the Steam Deck. Basically, if you’ve got a device that needs charging, these chargers can handle it.

The 100W charger is priced at $99.99 on Amazon, while the 65W charger is available for $55.99.

Both chargers have broad compatibility and eliminate the need for multiple chargers while saving desktop space.

With prices starting at just $55.99, these chargers are an affordable and practical choice for anyone looking to streamline their charging setup.

So, if you’re tired of juggling multiple chargers and cords, Ugreen’s new desktop chargers might be the perfect solution.

I’ve tested these over a few weeks, and they’re awesome. Definitely worth checking out.

