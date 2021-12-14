These speedy GaN chargers are an excellent alternative to your laptop’s charging brick

Our modern lives rely on all manner of battery-powered devices. That means constant recharging, and lugging around large, heavy chargers to do so. Take the load off your shoulders with one of these awesome, GaN chargers.

Both of these chargers use GaN (Gallium Nitrite) for more efficient charging, in a much smaller package than the older style of charger. That means less heat, and they’re stuffed with all the latest charging tech. They’re also packed with protective tech, for over-current, over-voltage, short-circuit, over-charge, and high-temperature protections.

The Kovol Sprint 120W 4-port USB-PD charger can charge up to 100W from one of the USB-C ports, or even charge two MacBooks at 60W each! It’s also got 18W Qualcomm QuickCharge output from the two USB-A ports, and a 4.9ft AC input cable

Image: Kovol

The 65W Kovol Sprint 4-port USB-PD charger can charge your MacBook Pro at the full 65W, or your MacBook Air at 45W and your iPhone at 20W. It can also charge Samsung devices at 25W and has QuickCharge 3.0 on the two USB-A ports.

Right now, you can get the 120W, 4-port charger for $99.99, with an additional $20 off when you click on the coupon. The 65W, 4-port charger is $49.99, with an additional $10 when you click the coupon. Check them out on Amazon from the links below.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. KnowTechie’s opinions, reviews, and other editorial content remain objective and are not influenced by the sponsorship.