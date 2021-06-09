Apple’s new MagSafe charger for the iPhone 12 is down to just $33 right now

Remember the days when we had to plug in our iPhones to give them a charge? Thanks to the iPhone 12 and its new MagSafe charger, this is now a thing of the past (sorry older iPhone owners). Apple’s new chargers magnetically attach to the back of the iPhone 12 and charge them without using the phone’s Lightning port. Pretty neat, right?

Well, if you have an iPhone 12 and looking to add one of these chargers to your arsenal, Amazon has them down to just $34 right now. They typically sell for $39 each. While it’s not the biggest discount, this is pretty much the best we’re going to get since Apple doesn’t usually discount the prices on their products.

So it’s up to you. Would you rather pay $33 now or the full sticker price later? The choice is yours, but if you were to ask us, $33 is a pretty sweet deal on a new MagSafe charger. We’re not sure how long this price will last so be sure to jump on this sooner than later. Click the button below for more details.

