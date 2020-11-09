Amazon is blowing out Echo Dots at just $30 again

It’s that time of the month again. For a limited time, Amazon is blowing out third-generation Echo Dots at just $30 a whack. They usually sell for $40.

If the basic third-generation Echo Dot doesn’t cut it for you, spending $30 more will get you the newer option that displays the time right through the speaker. But if you were to ask us which deal you should take, it’s certainly the cheaper $30 option. But the choice is yours honestly.

These are great devices. They’re extremely helpful and useful when you really need them. A lot of us here at KnowTechie have at least one in our home and we can’t imagine life without it.

Scoring a new Echo Dot at just $30 is an insanely good deal and we wouldn’t think twice about passing this up. The newest Echo Dots are just $60 if you prefer to go down that route, but a 3rd generation does the trick too. We highly recommend scooping one up. Act fast tho, this may be the last time you see these at this price.

