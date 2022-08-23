Amazon is blowing out Fire HD 10 tablets at just $100 a pop

If you’re looking for a tablet on the cheap that isn’t an iPad or a Galaxy Tab, feast your eyes on Amazon’s Fire HD 10 tablet. Seriously, look at it.

If you like what you see, Amazon is blowing them out at just $100 each. That’s a $50 discount off the usual asking price, which is pretty impressive in our book.

Again, it’s not an iPad. But don’t let that hold you back. This little beast of a tablet rocks a 10.1″ 1080p Full HD display and features an Octa-core 2.0 GHz quad-core processor, 3GB RAM, and up to 12 hours of battery life. Not bad for just $100, right?

Let’s be real here – you’re probably just going to use this for watching your favorite shows on Netflix or Prime Video or email. Don’t go hard on the purchase of an iPad. Be smart, spend $100 on this, and call it a day.

BONUS: If the Fire HD 10 sits out of your price range, Amazon currently has the Fire HD 8 down to just $70, saving you $20 off the usual asking price.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.