Connect with us

Deals

Amazon is blowing out Fire HD 10 tablets at just $100 a pop

Don’t go hard on the purchase of an iPad. Be smart, spend $100 on this, and call it a day.

fire hd 10 tablet amazon
Image: KnowTechie

If you’re looking for a tablet on the cheap that isn’t an iPad or a Galaxy Tab, feast your eyes on Amazon’s Fire HD 10 tablet. Seriously, look at it.

If you like what you see, Amazon is blowing them out at just $100 each. That’s a $50 discount off the usual asking price, which is pretty impressive in our book.

Again, it’s not an iPad. But don’t let that hold you back. This little beast of a tablet rocks a 10.1″ 1080p Full HD display and features an Octa-core 2.0 GHz quad-core processor, 3GB RAM, and up to 12 hours of battery life. Not bad for just $100, right?

Let’s be real here – you’re probably just going to use this for watching your favorite shows on Netflix or Prime Video or email. Don’t go hard on the purchase of an iPad. Be smart, spend $100 on this, and call it a day.

BONUS: If the Fire HD 10 sits out of your price range, Amazon currently has the Fire HD 8 down to just $70, saving you $20 off the usual asking price.

See at Amazon

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Related Topics

Hooking you up with the best deals on gadgets, gaming, technology, and everything else under the sun.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in Deals