Do yourself a favor and grab these UGREEN X6 earbuds, now $25

Usually $45, you can grab these highly-rated UGREEN earubds for just $25.

UGREEN HiTune X6 Noise Cancelling Earbuds product shot
Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

We reviewed UGREEN’s X6 noise-canceling earbuds back in 2021, and during our time with the earbuds, we absolutely loved them.

So if you’re looking to give them a shot, the company is extending a special offer that brings the headphones down from its usual $45 to just $25 with promo code 121L4QZK and clipping the $15 on-site coupon.

These earbuds offer everything you need without spending $100 or more on something you would expect from the more prominent names in this space.

Features include great sound, long-lasting battery life, and active noise cancellation. In our review, Kevin claims they’re some of the best budget-minded earbuds he’s ever tested. That says a lot!

If you’re in the market for a new pair of earbuds, do yourself a favor and consider checking these out. At just $25, you’re not gambling away much here. Click the button below for more details.

