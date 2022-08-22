Snag one of these SHELL portable chargers for 60% off

Portable chargers can get pretty expensive. They’re super useful to help keep your devices charged, but they can sometimes break the bank. That’s why this promotion from SHELL is so impressive.

SHELL is offering a huge discount on two of its portable power banks using the code 60DZ4VCR. You can save 60 percent off of both of these chargers today using the promo code.

First up is the 30W charger with a 20,000mAh capacity. This lithium polymer portable power bank can charge your phone to full several times over before needing to be charged again. And with 30W of power draw, it can easily charge three different devices at one time.

Next is the 10,000mAh option. This option is a bit cheaper with half the capacity. But it still offers up to 20W of power draw, which is plenty to keep your devices charged for a few days.

Both of these portable chargers are lightweight and compact, making them easy to bring with you on the go. The larger option normally goes for $49.99, and the smaller is listed at $29.99.

But using the code 60DZ4VCR at checkout brings the prices down to just $19.99 and $11.99, respectively.

The deal ends today at 11:59 PDT (2:59 EDT tomorrow morning), so be sure to click the button below now for more details.

