Amazon’s Smart Thermostat gets its first official discount, now $48

If you’ve been waiting for an Alexa product to help control your home’s temperature, then good news, Amazon’s newest Smart Thermostat is exactly what you’re looking for. And the best part? It’s down to just $48 right now. This thermostat typically sells for $60.

Similar to offerings from Nest and Wyze, the smart thermostat will learn from your habits and be able to detect when you are home. That way, it can better control temperatures and, hopefully, save you some money on utility bills.

This is done through the use of Amazon Hunches, an Alexa-focused ability that learns from your habits to best predict what you want. So, in the case of the thermostat, it could mean things like lowering the temperature a couple of degrees before bedtime.

For $48, you really can’t go wrong here. Nest sells its smart thermostat for $130 and Wyze sells theirs for $76, respectfully. Obviously, the $48 option is the way to go here. Check it out for yourself by clicking the button below.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.