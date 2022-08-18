Deals
Score a 25% discount on EarFun’s new Air S earbuds, now $52
EarFun’s Air S earbuds are the perfect accessory for any music-lover in your life.
EarFun makes some of the best affordable earbuds on the planet. We’re huge fans, and we know if you give them a chance, you will too.
So here’s your chance. For a limited time, EarFun is running a promotion on its newly launched Air S noise-canceling earbuds, knocking 20% off the usual sticker price.
Typically priced at $69.99, you can grab them for just $52.49 with promo code EFAIRS25 and clipping the $10% onsite coupon.
The EarFun Air S earbuds feature high-fidelity immersive sound, active noise-canceling, Bluetooth 5.2, and you can even customize how they sound via EQ controls from EarFun’s audio app. Not bad for a $52 pair of earbuds, right?
BONUS DEAL: EarFun’s UBOOM L portable speaker is down to just $64 with promo code EFSP30001. It usually costs $80.
If this is checking all the right boxes, do yourself a favor and visit the product page for the complete rundown.
Again, use promo code EFAIRS25 and clip the 10% on-site coupon to get the full discount. Click the button below for more info.
