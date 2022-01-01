Review: EarFun Free Pro 2 – true wireless earbuds with ANC that won’t break the bank

When you’re looking in the realm of true wireless earbuds, it’s not hard at all to find premium options in the $150 to $250 range. Today, I want to take a moment to talk about a premium pair of true wireless earbuds that falls much shorter of that relatively expensive price range: The EarFun Free Pro 2.

The EarFun Free Pro 2s offer a premium pair of true wireless earbuds that won’t break the bank like other options. Coming in at just $80, these earbuds are fitted with features that are typically found in your $150 to $250 range, without sacrificing great sound.

These earbuds have a unique design that doesn’t really resemble a typical true wireless earbud, as they are missing a stem like the one you can find on Apple’s AirPods. I was definitely a little skeptical about the design when I first saw the EarFun Free Pro 2s, so let’s see how these things actually perform.

What’s in the box?

As always, the unboxing of these EarFun earbuds was pretty satisfying. They come in a nice, high-quality cardboard box, similar to what you get when you order a new phone. Inside, the EarFun Free Pro 2s come situated inside of their charger/carrying case.

The earbuds are a little on the bigger side, so I was surprised to find that the case was actually relatively small. It slides easily into my pockets, and I barely notice they’re even there after a little while.

In addition to the earbuds and their case, you also get a USB-C charging cable (no brick included) alongside several customization options. They come with the traditional, different-sized silicone ear tips that you can switch out to fit your ear perfectly.

It also comes with a few different rubber rings that fit around the outside of the earbuds, but we’ll get into those a little bit later. Other than that, you’ve got an instruction manual and that just about covers what’s inside the box.

How do these odd-shaped earbuds fit?

Like most true wireless earbuds these days, pairing the EarFun Free Pro 2s was a breeze. All I had to do was open the charging case and look on my phone’s list of Bluetooth devices and the earbuds were right there. They paired up immediately and disconnected whenever I put them back in their case.

As I mentioned before, these earbuds have a pretty odd shape. They are made to sit all the way up in your ear, instead of coming kind of down your cheek like most earbuds.

Because of this, I was having a pretty difficult time getting the earbuds to stay in my ear. I would situate them the correct way, but they would always work themselves out of my ear after a short time. Then, I remembered something my dad used to remind me of almost daily: I have big ears.

One of those sets of rubber rings had a much larger “hook” piece for those of us blessed with goblin ears. After quickly and easily switching out those rings, I tried the earbuds out and the difference was astonishing.

The rubber hook fit right underneath one of the curves in my ear, locking the earbuds into place and creating a much tighter seal. I couldn’t even get the headphones to fall out after headbanging to Green Day’s American Idiot album (yes, I still have the music taste of a teenager in the early 2000s).

And what about sound?

With the problem of my big ears sorted, I noticed that the sound was better than I originally thought. Having that hook to make the earbuds sit better definitely delivered sound more efficiently.

And they actually sound really good. I tend to play my music a little louder than recommended, and that can distort some less-equipped earbuds. But that’s not a problem with the EarFun Free Pro 2s. The sound on these earbuds was always clear and I was surprised by how much bass they were able to push.

This version of the earbuds also includes improved active noise canceling over the previous model. Now, the EarFun Free Pro 2s can block up to 40dB of noise, compared to the 28dB limit of the original EarFun Free Pro version.

With ANC active, I could enjoy music with almost no outside interruption for several hours at a time. The battery life is rated for six hours on the earbuds themselves with an additional 24 hours of charge in the case. I never ran the earbuds out of battery, even with ANC active and the case charges up super quickly so I never had to worry about battery life at all.

Should you by these true wireless earbuds?

For the price of $80, the EarFun Free Pro 2s offer a premium set of earbuds at a pretty modest price. The ANC combined with the tight-fitting design lets these earbuds deliver a great listening experience.

And the sound quality of these earbuds is really good, so you won’t be sacrificing great sound for the extra features that they offer.

If you are in the market for a nice pair of earbuds with great sound and ANC, then the EarFun Free Pro 2s are a great option for you. I personally like the design of these earbuds more than the traditional, and similarly priced, EarFun Air Pro 2s.

