EarFun launches new $79 Air Pro 3 earbuds, now $59

EarFun revealed its new noise-canceling earbuds this week. Called the Air Pro 3 Earbuds, they are launching for $79.

These noise-canceling earbuds are packed with some seriously impressive features, and right now, they’re on sale for an unbeatable price for KnowTechie readers.

If you’re unfamiliar with the EarFun, we have reviewed a ton of their stuff, and the conclusion is always the same: we walk away impressed.

I mean, there’s a reason why EarFun’s products keep popping up in our best wireless earbuds list.

Personally speaking, even after the review window is over, I end up using a lot of the units for personal use, and most of them are still kicking strong today.

Alright, back to this deal. From February 2nd through the 17th, get the Air Pro 3 for just $59.99. That’s $20 off the usual sticker price.

To get the discount, clip the 10% on-site coupon and enter promo code AP315OFF at checkout.

What makes the EarFun Air Pro 3 so unique?

For starters, they’re powered by the advanced Qualcomm QCC3071 chipset and aptX Adaptive Audio technology, which means you’ll get incredible sound quality and range with minimal distortion.

And with the premium 11mm wool composite dynamic drivers, you’ll get deep bass, clear mids, and crisp highs that will bring your music to life.

The earbuds have 6 Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) microphones, so you can enjoy crystal-clear call quality even in noisy environments.

Thanks to its Hybrid ANC technology-QuietSmart 2.0, you can eliminate up to 43dB of environmental noise, making it easier to stay focused.

And with Bluetooth 5.3 technology and 55ms latency, you’ll enjoy your movies and games in perfect sync, without lag.

On the battery life front, you get 9 hours of playtime from a single charge and a total of 45 hours with the compact USB-C wireless charging case.

And if that’s not enough, you can use the EarFun App to customize your experience even further, all from the comfort of your phone.

Seriously, there’s a lot to like here, especially at this price point.

KnowTechie received an advanced unit, and with just a brief test run, it’s obvious that EarFun knows a thing or two about earbuds.

⏰ Don’t miss out on this discount

Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

If you want the discount, head to Amazon or EarFun’s website and put your order in for a fresh pair of the EarFun Air Pro 3. Trust us; your ears will thank you.

Again, clip the 10% on-site coupon on Amazon to get this special launch offer and use promo code AP315OFF at checkout. The deal lasts from February 2nd through the 17th. Don’t miss out.

