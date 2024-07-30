KnowTechie Giveaway: Enter to Win a $1,299 VTMON Portable Power Station Enter Now

Google is all set to unveil the Google Pixel 9 series and its next smartwatch, the Google Pixel 3 series, on August 13.

In addition, the next iteration of Google’s Pixel Buds Pro, the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, is also set to make an appearance. According to reports, the next “Pro” Pixel Buds are getting a slight design tweak, new colors, and a price bump

Google launched its first “Pro” Pixel Buds in May of 2022, immediately revered as one of the best of its kind. While the Search Engine company made its fans wait quite a while for its successor, the recent leaks suggest that the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 is on its way.

The first worthwhile leak came from Android Headlines in collaboration with established leaker @OnLeaks a few weeks ago, revealing unofficial but high-quality renders of the Pixel Buds Pro 2.

Design changes and new colors for the Pixel Buds Pro 2

Image: Android Headlines

According to the renders, Google is keeping the same design language for its second-generation Pixel Buds Pro, with slight tweaks here and there.

The case seems a little bulkier this time, likely to accommodate a larger battery, but the overall design remains the same.

The buds themselves are getting a new design. The new earbuds also get ear tips, likely for extra stabilization, which may seem off-putting to the owners of the first-generation Pixel Buds Pro.

However, some may say it’s a return to the form of the original Pixel Buds.

The leak also shows the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 will be available in four colors: charcoal, porcelain, aloe (mojito green), and pink (raspberry). In contrast, the original Pixel Buds are available in Charcoal, Porcelain, Bay, Fog, Lemongrass, and Coral.

Oh, there’s a price bump, too

Image: Android Headlines

As for the price, a separate leak from Dealabs mentions that the Pixel Buds Pro 2 may go on sale for $229 / £219 (about AU$350), or €249 in Europe.

In contrast, the original Pixel Buds Pro launched at $199 / £179 / AU$299.

Although you can get the original Pro Pixel Buds at a considerably lower price due to frequent discounts, the buds replacing them will cost a few bucks more.

However, if the price leak is accurate, the upcoming Pixel Buds Pro 2 will still be more affordable than the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 3.

There aren’t any official mentions of the launch date. However, in light of the recent flurry of leaks, we believe the launch is near, likely on August 13, alongside the Google Pixel 9 series and the Pixel Watch 3 series.

What do you think about the upcoming Google Pixel 9 series, Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Buds Pro 2? Share your thoughts in the comments below and let’s discuss!

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news