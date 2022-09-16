Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are down to their lowest at Amazon

If you’re in the market for wireless buds that charge via USB-C and offer real-time translation, the Pixel Buds Pro is currently on sale for $175. That’s $25 off their retail price.

Sure, $25 doesn’t sound that significant when it comes to discounts. But keep in mind, these headphones were only just released two months ago, so $25 off is better than nothing.

Some of the highlights of the new Pixel Buds Pro include both active noise canceling and transparency modes. To add even more noise canceling, the earbuds have something called “Active Seal” to further block out noise.

The earbuds use a new custom-built six-core audio processor powered by Google. This, alongside Volume EQ, should help improve sound quality regardless of the volume. With ANC turned on, battery life should be around 11 hours.

We’re confident that the Pixel Buds Pro will greatly add to your tech collection. The discounted price is only available for a limited time, so act now before it’s too late. Click below for more info.

