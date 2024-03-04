Leak says 45mm Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds 2 Pro in the works

While Google knocked the competition out with the Google Pixel Watch 2, the biggest complaint about the watch was its 41mm size, which is just too small for some.

According to the latest report from 9to5Google, Google is developing the Google Pixel Watch 3 in two sizes, and apparently, the Google Pixel Buds 2 are also in development.

A 45mm Pixel Watch 3 sounds about right

Credit: Google / KnowTechie

According to 9to5Google’s source, the search engine company is developing the Pixel Watch 3 in two sizes, and the bigger one of the two would be the 45mm variant.

In contrast, Samsung offers the Galaxy Watch 6 in 40mm and 44mm sizes, while the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is available in 43mm and 47mm.

While the outlet hasn’t mentioned the size of the smaller variant of Google’s third-generation Pixel Watch, we expect it to remain 41mm, which remains excellent for people with smaller wrists.

A new “Pro” Pixel Buds are on the horizon

Image: KnowTechie

In addition, 9to5Google has also reported about the second generation Pixel Buds, the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2.

According to the outlet, the new “Pro” earphones have been under development for a while. However, the outlet is not sure about the name.

The original Google Pixel Buds Pro was launched back in May of 2022 and started hitting the shelves in July.

The report doesn’t state a launch window for Google’s next-generation wearable. However, Google is expected to showcase new hardware at the coming Google I/O, namely the Google Pixel 8a.

So, an announcement or a glimpse of the new smartwatch and wireless earphones will not be too unexpected.

