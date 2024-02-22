Samsung announces the Galaxy Fit 3 for select markets

Leaks and rumors about Samsung’s next fitness tracker, the Galaxy Fit 3, have been circling the internet for a while, revealing almost everything about the device. Now, the company has officially announced its new wearable.

Based on Samsung’s official blog post, the Galaxy Fit 3 stays true to the leaks, bringing an aluminum case and a 1.6-inch display, and it will be available from February 23.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 brings fall detection, emergency SOS, and more

Image: Samsung Gulf

According to Samsung, the screen is 45% wider than the previous model and sports plenty of health and fitness features.

The list includes over 100 workouts, Spo2 monitoring, stress level detection, heart-rate tracking, sleep coaching, and sleep monitoring.

There’s also snore detection, but it only works when paired with a Samsung smartphone.

Samsung has also added advanced features like fall detection and emergency SOS functionality to its new fitness tracker.

Moreover, the Korean company has listed a variety of features currently available on the Galaxy Watches, for the Galaxy Fit 3, when connected with a Samsung handset, like Find My Phone, remote camera functionality, media playback controls, and mode syncing (sleep mode, DND).

In addition, the fitness tracker will come with 5ATM and IP68 ratings.

While Samsung didn’t reveal the pricing, it has provided a February 23 availability date for the Galaxy Fit 3 in select markets, although it didn’t specify which markets these would be.

