New Galaxy Fit 3 leak from Samsung reveals everything

We are already aware of the next Samsung fitness tracker, the Galaxy Fit 3, courtesy of numerous leaks, revealing several details about the fitness tracker, including the design, colors, and battery capacity.

Today, we have a new leak that comes directly from Samsung – accidentally, of course, revealing almost every important detail about the Galaxy Fit 3, leaving nothing to our imagination.

Yesterday, Samsung Gulf accidentally published the product page for the Galaxy Fit 3. The page was taken down immediately, but not before a few screenshots were taken, which flooded the internet soon after.

The screenshots reveal several key Galaxy Fit 3 details, including renders and specs.

Let’s start with the Galaxy Fit 3 design

Image: Samsung Gulf

We have already seen the Galaxy Fit 3 renders through a previous leak, and it shows the same device on the leaked product page.

Samsung’s upcoming fitness tracker sports a rectangular, 1.6-inch 256 x 402 AMOLED display. The display is considerably larger than the one on its predecessor, the Galaxy Fit 2, which had a 1.1-inch 126 x 294 AMOLED screen.

The Galaxy Fit 3 also gets an aluminum body.

The leak also reveals the 18.5 grams weight of the Galaxy Fit 3 without the strap, and with the strap, it is 36.8 grams, making it heavier than the Fit 2, which weighed 11.3 grams and 21 grams, respectively.

However, the weight gain is understandable due to the bigger display and an all-aluminum body.

The fitness tracking also brings a 5ATM/IP68 rating, so no holds are barred if your favorite sport is swimming.

Galaxy Fit 3 specs and features

Image: Samsung Gulf

The Galaxy Fit 3’s product listing has also revealed a 208mAh battery, which isn’t that surprising, as a previous leak had indicated the same.

With a larger battery, you get up to 13 days of battery life, and if you are in a rush, the device can get charged 65% in 30 minutes.

Most importantly, there are several health-related features, including over 100 different workouts, heart-rate monitoring, stress monitoring, blood-oxygen tracking, fall detection, and activity tracking.

The upcoming fitness tracker supports sleep-tracking, too, with snore detection, but it requires the device to be paired with your Galaxy handset to use the microphone.

Other notable features include over 100 watch faces, Find My Phone functionality, enhanced smartphone integration, Bluetooth 5.3 support, 16MB of RAM, and 256MB of storage.

In addition, the Korean company posted a comprehensive list of differences between the Galaxy Fit 3 and its predecessor, the Galaxy Fit 2.

Samsung is switching to a more conventional strap design

Image: Samsung Gulf

The other notable change is Samsung is switching to a more conventional strap design with the Galaxy Fit 3.

The Fit 2 featured an unconventional Mi Band-style strap design that wrapped around the case.

According to Samsung, the Fit 3’s strap will feature quick-release buttons to help with easy detach. The listing also confirms a variety of sports bands for the Galaxy Fit 3 that will be sold separately.

And that’s all the details the listing has revealed, which is everything. Interestingly, there’s no word on the launch date yet, but we speculate it’s going to pretty soon.

